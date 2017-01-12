Commonwealth Bank of Australia Cuts Stake in Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia cut its position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 73.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 432,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177,856 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Banco Bradesco SA were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Banco Bradesco SA by 31.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA by 68.5% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA by 10.0% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA by 10.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA during the second quarter worth $153,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) traded up 0.41% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 9,582,526 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.65. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Banco Bradesco SA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.30 target price on shares of Banco Bradesco SA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco SA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco SA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.53.

Banco Bradesco SA Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA (Bradesco) is a commercial bank. The Company offers a range of banking and financial products and services in Brazil and abroad to individuals, large, mid-sized and small companies, and local and international corporations and institutions. The Company operates and manages its business through two segments: the banking segment, and the insurance, pension plans and capitalization bond segment.

