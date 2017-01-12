Commonwealth Bank of Australia Buys 800 Shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 77.3% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) traded down 0.872% on Thursday, hitting $24.455. The stock had a trading volume of 3,285,716 shares. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.464 and a beta of 1.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-buys-800-shares-of-corning-incorporated-glw/1150162.html.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Vetr upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

In other news, insider Lisa Ferrero sold 42,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $1,028,035.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Cummings, Jr. sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $48,533.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated (Corning) is engaged in the manufacture of specialty glass and ceramics. The Company operates in five segments: Display Technologies, which manufactures glass substrates; Optical Communications, which is engaged in providing optical solutions; Environmental Technologies, which manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products; Specialty Materials, which manufactures products that provide over 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics and fluoride crystals, and Life Sciences segment, which is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of scientific laboratory products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.