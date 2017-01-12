Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stephens upgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. FBR & Co raised their price objective on Comerica from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) opened at 69.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.44. Comerica has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $71.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.44.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Comerica had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post $2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Muneera S. Carr sold 1,986 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $101,425.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 4,373 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $265,528.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Planning Corp raised its position in Comerica by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Comerica by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Comerica by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Comerica by 1.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated (Comerica) is a financial services company. The Company’s principal activity is lending to and accepting deposits from businesses and individuals. Comerica has its operations in three business segments: the Business Bank, the Retail Bank and Wealth Management. In addition to the three business segments, it also operates in the Finance segment.

