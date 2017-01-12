Colony Starwood Homes (SFR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
According to Zacks, “Colony Starwood Homes is an owners and operators of single-family rental homes primarily in the United States. The company acquires, renovates, leases, maintains and manages single-family homes. Colony Starwood Homes, formerly known as Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust, is based in the United States. “
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Colony Starwood Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Colony Starwood Homes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on shares of Colony Starwood Homes in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. FBR & Co restated an outperform rating on shares of Colony Starwood Homes in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wood & Company downgraded shares of Colony Starwood Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Shares of Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) traded up 1.67% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 684,881 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.97 billion. Colony Starwood Homes has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12.
Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Colony Starwood Homes had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm earned $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Analysts expect that Colony Starwood Homes will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Colony Starwood Homes’s payout ratio is currently -59.86%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Colony Starwood Homes by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Starwood Homes by 67.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,091,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after buying an additional 439,492 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Colony Starwood Homes by 6.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Colony Starwood Homes by 372.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 56,345 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Starwood Homes by 29.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,067,000 after buying an additional 362,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.
Colony Starwood Homes Company Profile
Colony Starwood Homes, formerly Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: single-family rental (SFRs), which includes the business activities associated with its investments in residential properties, and non-performing residential mortgage loans (NPLs), which includes the business activities associated with its investments in NPLs.
