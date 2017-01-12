Colony Starwood Homes (SFR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Colony Starwood Homes is an owners and operators of single-family rental homes primarily in the United States. The company acquires, renovates, leases, maintains and manages single-family homes. Colony Starwood Homes, formerly known as Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust, is based in the United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Colony Starwood Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Colony Starwood Homes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on shares of Colony Starwood Homes in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. FBR & Co restated an outperform rating on shares of Colony Starwood Homes in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wood & Company downgraded shares of Colony Starwood Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) traded up 1.67% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 684,881 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.97 billion. Colony Starwood Homes has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12.

Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Colony Starwood Homes had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm earned $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Analysts expect that Colony Starwood Homes will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Colony Starwood Homes (SFR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/colony-starwood-homes-sfr-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1150416.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Colony Starwood Homes’s payout ratio is currently -59.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Colony Starwood Homes by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Starwood Homes by 67.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,091,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after buying an additional 439,492 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Colony Starwood Homes by 6.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Colony Starwood Homes by 372.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 56,345 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Starwood Homes by 29.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,067,000 after buying an additional 362,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Colony Starwood Homes Company Profile

Colony Starwood Homes, formerly Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: single-family rental (SFRs), which includes the business activities associated with its investments in residential properties, and non-performing residential mortgage loans (NPLs), which includes the business activities associated with its investments in NPLs.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Starwood Homes (SFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Starwood Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Starwood Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.