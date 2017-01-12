Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Gabelli assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) traded up 0.70% on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 129,625 shares. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The firm’s market capitalization is $370.90 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/collegium-pharmaceutical-inc-coll-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research/1149940.html.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.2% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 73.3% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 8,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, Xtampza ER (Xtampza), is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone, a prescribed opioid medication.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.