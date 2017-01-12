Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays PLC

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays PLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.86 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. RBC Capital Markets set a $71.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.59.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) opened at 65.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average of $71.01.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive Company had a return on equity of 6,924.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/colgate-palmolive-company-cl-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-barclays-plc/1149509.html.

In other Colgate-Palmolive Company news, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $277,543.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,391.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $57,826.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,482.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 152.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 78,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 2.5% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 96,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company, whose products are marketed in over 200 countries and territories throughout the world. The Company’s segments include Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through over five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe/South Pacific, Asia and Africa/Eurasia.

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.