Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) traded up 0.83% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.85. 2,992,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $61.40 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm earned $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Colgate-Palmolive Company had a return on equity of 6,924.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive Company news, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,834 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $277,543.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,391.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 7,072 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $472,268.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 34.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 27,364 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 15.3% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 116.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 316,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after buying an additional 170,182 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 17.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 169,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 11.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 497,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after buying an additional 49,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. RBC Capital Markets set a $71.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.59.

About Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company, whose products are marketed in over 200 countries and territories throughout the world. The Company’s segments include Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through over five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe/South Pacific, Asia and Africa/Eurasia.

