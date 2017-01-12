Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) traded up 0.15% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.53. 74,903 shares of the stock traded hands. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. by 29.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,495,000 after buying an additional 137,920 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. by 16.0% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 501,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,618,000 after buying an additional 69,163 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. by 21.9% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 345,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,658,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $4,704,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. during the third quarter worth about $4,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V. is a franchise bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages across the world. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of certain Coca-Cola beverages. It is also engaged in acquiring, holding and transferring all types of bonds, shares and marketable securities.

