Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) PT Set at $43.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) has been assigned a $43.00 target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on KO. Jefferies Group set a $43.00 price objective on Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Vetr lowered Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.34 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $48.00 target price on Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.
Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) opened at 41.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.65. Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $47.13.
Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm earned $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 16.99%. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.85%.
In other Coca-Cola Company (The) news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 36,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,528,544.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,750.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 4.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 194,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 19.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,099,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,160,000 after buying an additional 345,810 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 7.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,071,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,556,000 after buying an additional 77,824 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 65.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 79,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 31,690 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Coca-Cola Company (The)
The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets over 500 nonalcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages but also a range of still beverages, such as waters, enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and energy and sports drinks.
