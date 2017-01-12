CNX Coal Resources LP (CNXC) Receives $20.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CNX Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CNXC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group raised shares of CNX Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CNX Coal Resources from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. FBR & Co raised their price target on shares of CNX Coal Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CNX Coal Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

CNX Coal Resources (NYSE:CNXC) opened at 18.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $418.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. CNX Coal Resources has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

CNX Coal Resources (NYSE:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm earned $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. CNX Coal Resources had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.26%. On average, analysts expect that CNX Coal Resources will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/cnx-coal-resources-lp-cnxc-receives-20-60-consensus-target-price-from-analysts/1149369.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in CNX Coal Resources by 40.4% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Coal Resources during the third quarter worth $169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CNX Coal Resources by 24.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Coal Resources during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CNX Coal Resources by 1,265.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 128,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

CNX Coal Resources Company Profile

CNX Coal Resources LP is a producer of thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. The Company is engaged in the management and development of the thermal coal operations of CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL Energy) in Pennsylvania. The Company’s assets include interests in CONSOL Energy’s Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of approximately three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce bituminous thermal coal that is sold primarily to electric utilities in the eastern United States.

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Coal Resources LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Coal Resources LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.