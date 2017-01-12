CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Position Reduced by Nippon Life Insurance Co.

Nippon Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy Corporation were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. PGGM Investments raised its position in CMS Energy Corporation by 298.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 941,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,186,000 after buying an additional 705,588 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD raised its position in CMS Energy Corporation by 22.3% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 7,943,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,192,000 after buying an additional 1,449,503 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 860,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after buying an additional 23,220 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy Corporation by 13.0% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 739,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,052,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in CMS Energy Corporation by 94.0% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 316,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 153,510 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) traded down 0.12% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,813 shares. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. CMS Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post $2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/cms-energy-corporation-cms-position-reduced-by-nippon-life-insurance-co/1150264.html.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. boosted their price objective on CMS Energy Corporation from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy Corporation in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.95.

In related news, Director William D. Harvey acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.59 per share, with a total value of $121,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS Energy) is an energy company operating primarily in Michigan. The Company operates in three segments, which include Consumers Electric Utility, Consumers Gas Utility and Enterprises (non-utility operations and investments). CMS Energy, through its subsidiaries and equity investments, is engaged primarily in independent power production and owns power generation facilities fueled by natural gas and biomass.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.