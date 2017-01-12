Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Stock analysts at CLSA issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for Caterpillar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. CLSA analyst K. Kubacki expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the year. CLSA has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Vetr upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.02 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CLSA Weighs in on Caterpillar, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (CAT)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/clsa-weighs-in-on-caterpillar-inc-s-fy2018-earnings-cat/1149815.html.

Shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) traded down 1.3102% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.4099. 1,341,858 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.8657 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.19. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $97.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 239,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after buying an additional 25,210 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 13.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,967,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,682,000 after buying an additional 231,957 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 15.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 345,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after buying an additional 45,798 shares during the period. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 32.4% in the second quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total transaction of $88,844.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,355.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.07%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The Company operates through its three product segments: Resource Industries, Construction Industries, and Energy & Transportation. It also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment.

