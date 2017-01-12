CLSA Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) – Equities researchers at CLSA raised their FY2016 EPS estimates for shares of Tenneco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. CLSA analyst E. Rosner now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $5.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.96. CLSA also issued estimates for Tenneco’s FY2017 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Tenneco had a return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company earned $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEN. Jefferies Group started coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.56.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) traded down 2.92% during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.53. The stock had a trading volume of 378,424 shares. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $67.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Tenneco news, insider Josep Fornos sold 21,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,399,302.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,919.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc (Tenneco) is a producer of clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and other vehicle applications. The Company operates in six segments: North America Clean Air; North America Ride Performance; Europe, South America and India Clean Air; Europe, South America and India Ride Performance; Asia Pacific Clean Air, and Asia Pacific Ride Performance.

