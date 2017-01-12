Clay B. Siegall Sells 14,465 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Clay B. Siegall sold 14,465 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total value of $837,378.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Clay B. Siegall sold 14,465 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $845,189.95.

Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) opened at 55.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91. The stock’s market capitalization is $7.90 billion. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $75.36.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The firm earned $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post ($0.95) EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 114.0% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 37.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), comprising an anti-CD30 monoclonal antibody attached by a protease-cleavable linker to a microtubule disrupting agent, monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE).

