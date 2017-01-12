Clarkson PLC’s (CKN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reissued their buy rating on shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Panmure Gordon currently has a GBX 2,550 ($31.01) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($31.62) price target on shares of Clarkson PLC in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) opened at 2275.00 on Friday. The company’s market cap is GBX 680.20 million. Clarkson PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,629.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,500.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,128.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,067.62.

In other Clarkson PLC news, insider Andi Case sold 84,260 shares of Clarkson PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,950 ($23.71), for a total transaction of £1,643,070 ($1,998,139.37).

Clarkson PLC Company Profile

Clarkson PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides integrated shipping services. The Company’s segments include Broking, Financial, Support and Research. The Company’s Broking division represents services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a range of cargoes.

