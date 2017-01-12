CLARCOR Inc. (CLC) Position Lowered by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. lowered its stake in CLARCOR Inc. (NYSE:CLC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,398,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in CLARCOR were worth $90,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CLARCOR by 5.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in CLARCOR by 3.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in CLARCOR by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,509,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,139,000 after buying an additional 135,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CLARCOR by 12.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in CLARCOR by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLARCOR Inc. (NYSE:CLC) opened at 82.53 on Thursday. CLARCOR Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.38. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. CLARCOR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLC. Zacks Investment Research raised CLARCOR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on CLARCOR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Gabelli lowered CLARCOR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CLARCOR from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CLARCOR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

About CLARCOR

CLARCOR Inc provides filtration products, filtration systems and services, and consumer and industrial packaging products. The Company’s segments include Engine/Mobile Filtration and Industrial/Environmental Filtration. Its Engine/Mobile Filtration segment manufactures and sells filtration products for on-road and off-road mobile and stationary applications, including trucks, agricultural machinery, transit buses, locomotives, and other industrial and specialty applications.

