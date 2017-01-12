City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.92.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) traded up 0.24% on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,358 shares. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $300.39 million, a P/E ratio of 273.78 and a beta of 0.19.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post ($0.14) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -335.70%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey David Kohn bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $45,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,991. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,828.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter worth $133,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter worth $140,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter worth $154,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 163.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is focused on acquiring, owning and operating Class A and B office properties located within its target markets in the United States. The Company operates in the office properties segment. The Company has over 10 primary target markets, which are located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States.

