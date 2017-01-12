Citigroup Inc. (C) Stake Maintained by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. maintained its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 26.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 44.5% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 57.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 36.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) traded down 1.22% during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,778,873 shares. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $61.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm earned $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post $4.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.37 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.80 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Standpoint Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.49.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

