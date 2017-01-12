Citadel Advisors LLC Has $7,535,000 Position in Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 727.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,233,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084,157 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Technologies were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Societe Generale acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Technologies by 27.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) traded down 3.80% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 501,467 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $445.81 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. Tetra Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company earned $176.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.33 million. Tetra Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. Tetra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Technologies, Inc. will post ($0.53) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Vetr downgraded Tetra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Capital One Financial Corporation restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Tetra Technologies to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tetra Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.36.

In other Tetra Technologies news, VP Elisabeth K. Evans sold 14,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $75,804.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,088.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter J. Pintar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,100.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore.

