Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 548,912 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (GCI)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 440.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 673,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548,912 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in TEGNA by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,772,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,146,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in TEGNA by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,355,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,253,000 after buying an additional 637,123 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TEGNA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,411,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,544,000 after buying an additional 371,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TEGNA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,201,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,015,000 after buying an additional 1,341,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in TEGNA by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,966,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,531,000 after buying an additional 129,203 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:GCI) remained flat at $9.73 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 440,265 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.74.

TEGNA (NYSE:GCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. TEGNA had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GCI shares. Noble Financial decreased their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

In other news, CFO Alison K. Engel acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $49,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $49,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Jeffry Louis acquired 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $254,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,293.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc is an international, multi-platform news and information company. The Company is a local content provider in the United States, operating in over 30 states and Guam. Its operations comprise approximately 110 daily publications and digital platforms in the United States and the United Kingdom, over 400 non-daily publications in the United States, and approximately 150 such titles in the United Kingdom.

