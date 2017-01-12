Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Earns Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday.

CSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Vetr upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded down 0.17% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.10. 11,891,964 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.38. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $31.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.52%.

In related news, SVP Karen Walker sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $54,525.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 183,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 89.3% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 112.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

