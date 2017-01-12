Cineworld Group plc (CINE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.69) price target on the stock.

CINE has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 720 ($8.76) target price for the company. N+1 Singer reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 635 ($7.72) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.09) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Investec reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.33) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.48) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 656.18 ($7.98).

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) traded down 1.10% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 586.50. 456,302 shares of the stock traded hands. Cineworld Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 454.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 618.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.56 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 554.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 562.53.

In related news, insider Scott Rosenblum acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.23) per share, with a total value of £44,005 ($53,514.53).

About Cineworld Group plc

Cineworld Group plc is a United Kingdom-based international cinema chain. The Company operates in approximately nine countries. The Company operates through two segments: UK and Ireland, and Central and Eastern Europe and Israel (CEE & I). The Company has approximately 220 cinemas with over 2,010 screens.

