Cineworld Group plc (CINE) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) in a report released on Friday. They currently have a GBX 665 ($8.09) target price on the stock.
CINE has been the topic of a number of other reports. N+1 Singer restated a buy rating and set a GBX 635 ($7.72) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. HSBC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.76) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc from GBX 520 ($6.32) to GBX 550 ($6.69) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Numis Securities Ltd initiated coverage on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an add rating and a GBX 615 ($7.48) target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc from GBX 650 ($7.90) to GBX 675 ($8.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 650.73 ($7.91).
Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) opened at 593.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 554.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 562.53. Cineworld Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 454.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 618.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.58 billion.
In other Cineworld Group plc news, insider Scott Rosenblum bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.23) per share, with a total value of £44,005 ($53,514.53).
About Cineworld Group plc
Cineworld Group plc is a United Kingdom-based international cinema chain. The Company operates in approximately nine countries. The Company operates through two segments: UK and Ireland, and Central and Eastern Europe and Israel (CEE & I). The Company has approximately 220 cinemas with over 2,010 screens.
