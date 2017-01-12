Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD) Rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC

Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Barclays PLC in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of Church & Dwight Company (NYSE:CHD) opened at 43.56 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Company has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39.

Church & Dwight Company (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Church & Dwight Company had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $870.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Company will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight Company news, EVP Richard A. Dierker purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $44,820.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,064. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.43 per share, with a total value of $222,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,347.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,588,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,219,000 after buying an additional 168,332 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight Company by 89.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,950,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,993,000 after buying an additional 3,749,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Church & Dwight Company by 100.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,794,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,501,000 after buying an additional 3,906,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Church & Dwight Company by 103.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,912,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,253,000 after buying an additional 3,521,149 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight Company by 102.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,392,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,589,000 after buying an additional 1,713,210 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight Company

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, which includes consumer products, as well as other household and personal care products; Consumer International, which markets a range of personal care products, household and over-the-counter products in international markets, and Specialty Products Division (SPD), a producer of sodium bicarbonate.

