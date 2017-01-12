Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) Major Shareholder Bruce Bainum Sells 103,000 Shares of Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) major shareholder Bruce Bainum sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $5,584,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bruce Bainum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Bruce Bainum sold 48,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $2,599,200.00.

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) opened at 54.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.99. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $57.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business earned $267.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.77 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post $2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. MKM Partners upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,418,000 after buying an additional 133,298 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $1,420,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 174,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $1,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc (Choice) is a hotel franchisor. The Company operates in two segments: hotel franchising business and SkyTouch Technology (SkyTouch). It operates approximately 6,420 hotels open and over 720 hotels under construction, representing approximately 507,480 rooms open and over 58,130 rooms under construction, awaiting conversion or approved for development in approximately 50 states, the District of Columbia and over 35 countries and territories outside the United States.

