Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) Receives “Hold” Rating from FBR & Co

FBR & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We recently had an opportunity to meet with CMRX’s management to discuss the company’s outlook for 2017. CMRX updated us on the progress it has made with its pipeline, with several milestones stated for 2017. It is advancing the intravenous (IV) formulation of brincidofovir (BCV) to address CMV, the BK virus, and other DNA viral infections. Additionally, the company updated progress on CMX521, which is in preclinical studies for norovirus. We expect an IND to be filed in the back half of this year.”,” FBR & Co’s analyst commented.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) traded up 3.45% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. 325,688 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $222.31 million. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,451.99% and a negative return on equity of 32.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post ($1.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernest Mario sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $59,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 69,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Deere & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 19.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc (Chimerix) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral antivirals. The Company, based on its lipid conjugate technology, has developed its lead compound, brincidofovir (BCV, CMX001), which is in Phase III clinical development.

