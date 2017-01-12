Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (PLCE) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price increased by Williams Capital from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. FBR & Co raised their price objective on Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.13.

Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) opened at 103.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.13. Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.76 and a 52 week high of $111.20.

Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $473.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Children’s Place, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Children’s Place, Inc. will post $5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Children’s Place, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.98%.

In other news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews sold 40,995 shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 49,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 29.3% in the third quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 386,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,641,000 after buying an additional 87,441 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 14.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 161,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,917,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 15.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,453,000 after buying an additional 40,426 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 65.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,094,000 after buying an additional 99,414 shares during the period. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 42.6% in the third quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 58,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 17,588 shares during the period.

About Children’s Place, Inc. (The)

The Children’s Place, Inc (The Children’s Place) is a pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company sells apparel, accessories, footwear and other items for children. The Company operates through two segments: The Children’s Place U.S. and The Children’s Place International.

