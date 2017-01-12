Children’s Place, Inc. (The) Forecasted to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share (PLCE)

Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Research analysts at FBR & Co reduced their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Children’s Place, Inc. (The) in a report released on Tuesday. FBR & Co analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the firm will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. FBR & Co has a “Outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Children’s Place, Inc. (The)’s Q3 2018 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America Corporation raised Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

Shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) traded down 0.671% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.805. 141,821 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.13. Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.76 and a 12 month high of $111.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.296 and a beta of 0.36.

Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.28. Children’s Place, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $473.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 0.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 5.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 11.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

In other news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews sold 40,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 49,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Children’s Place, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.98%.

Children’s Place, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc (The Children’s Place) is a pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company sells apparel, accessories, footwear and other items for children. The Company operates through two segments: The Children’s Place U.S. and The Children’s Place International.

