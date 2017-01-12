Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $2,317,000 Stake in Preferred Bank (PFBC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Preferred Bank worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 2.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Preferred Bank by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Preferred Bank by 10.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) traded down 3.89% during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,017 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86. The company has a market cap of $707.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.11. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $53.10.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 28.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post $2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is a commercial bank, which offers financial services to individuals and companies in Southern California. The Bank provides deposit services, as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals and individuals.

