Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $2,179,000 Position in Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Murphy USA worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,256,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,924,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,505,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,942,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Murphy USA by 80.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 268,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after buying an additional 119,419 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) traded down 0.89% during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,416 shares. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.68 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average of $70.63.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.44. The firm earned $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post $4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Murphy USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc (Murphy USA) is engaged in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through a chain of retail stores. The Company operates through the Marketing segment. The Marketing segment includes its retail marketing sites and product supply, and wholesale assets. Its retail stores are located in over 20 states, in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest United States.

