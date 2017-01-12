Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 207.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Chemical Financial Corporation worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHFC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemical Financial Corporation by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,828,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,494,000 after buying an additional 120,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chemical Financial Corporation by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,732,000 after buying an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemical Financial Corporation by 19.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,884,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,279,000 after buying an additional 302,430 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chemical Financial Corporation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,440,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,706,000 after buying an additional 44,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Chemical Financial Corporation by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,099,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after buying an additional 96,693 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) traded down 1.26% on Thursday, hitting $52.49. 230,996 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. Chemical Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Chemical Financial Corporation had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemical Financial Corporation will post $2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Chemical Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/chemical-financial-corporation-chfc-stake-raised-by-blackrock-inc/1150450.html.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemical Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Hilliard Lyons downgraded shares of Chemical Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemical Financial Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

In other Chemical Financial Corporation news, Director Gary Torgow sold 55,000 shares of Chemical Financial Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $2,364,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,193.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Gwizdala sold 500 shares of Chemical Financial Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $25,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,016.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chemical Financial Corporation

Chemical Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates in the commercial banking segment. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, offers banking and fiduciary products and services. Its products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and other banking services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.