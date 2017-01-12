Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 15 ($0.18) price objective on the stock.
Separately, FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.43) target price on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas Limited in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.
Shares of Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) traded down 6.20% during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 8.40. 564,455 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is GBX 22.45 million. Chariot Oil & Gas Limited has a one year low of GBX 4.31 and a one year high of GBX 11.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.38.
About Chariot Oil & Gas Limited
Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).
