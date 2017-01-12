Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 15 ($0.18) price objective on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.43) target price on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas Limited in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) traded down 6.20% during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 8.40. 564,455 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is GBX 22.45 million. Chariot Oil & Gas Limited has a one year low of GBX 4.31 and a one year high of GBX 11.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/chariot-oil-gas-limited-char-earns-buy-rating-from-peel-hunt/1149799.html.

About Chariot Oil & Gas Limited

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.