CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Shares Sold by Moon Capital Management LLC

Moon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. CF Industries Holdings comprises about 3.2% of Moon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Moon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries Holdings were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings by 7.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings by 778.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings by 28.4% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) traded up 0.94% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,901,654 shares. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.03 and a beta of 1.39.

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. CF Industries Holdings had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company earned $680 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Shares Sold by Moon Capital Management LLC” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/cf-industries-holdings-inc-cf-shares-sold-by-moon-capital-management-llc/1150332.html.

Several research firms have recently commented on CF. Vetr raised CF Industries Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.46 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on CF Industries Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CF Industries Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets cut CF Industries Holdings from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CF Industries Holdings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

About CF Industries Holdings

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is the manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizer and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to its industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (NPKs).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.