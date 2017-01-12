Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerulean Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CERU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Cerulean Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused company. The Company manufactures therapeutics in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, autoimmune, and inflammatory diseases as well as tumor cells. Cerulean Pharma Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

CERU has been the subject of several other reports. Leerink Swann restated a market perform rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Cerulean Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cerulean Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Cerulean Pharma in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.84.

Shares of Cerulean Pharma (NASDAQ:CERU) traded down 0.1375% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.7989. The company had a trading volume of 135,601 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $21.92 million. Cerulean Pharma has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $4.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/cerulean-pharma-inc-ceru-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1149942.html.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cerulean Pharma stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerulean Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CERU) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Cerulean Pharma worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Cerulean Pharma Company Profile

Cerulean Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused company. The Company applies its Dynamic Tumor Targeting platform to develop differentiated therapies. Its platform utilizes nanoparticle-drug conjugates (NDCs), which consist of polymers that are covalently linked to anti-cancer therapeutics or payloads.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerulean Pharma (CERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerulean Pharma Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerulean Pharma Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.