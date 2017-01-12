Central Asia Metals Ltd (CAML) Price Target Increased to GBX 255 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Central Asia Metals Ltd (LON:CAML) had its target price hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 245 ($2.98) to GBX 255 ($3.10) in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CAML. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 190 ($2.31) to GBX 220 ($2.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. FinnCap reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.21) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Asia Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 226.75 ($2.76).

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) traded up 0.64% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 234.75. 75,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is GBX 261.88 million. Central Asia Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 118.21 and a 52-week high of GBX 240.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 187.99.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc is a mining and exploration company. The Company’s principal business activity is the production of copper cathode at its Kounrad operations in Kazakhstan. It also owns various exploration projects in Mongolia and holds interest in the copper tailings project in Chile. The Company operates through two segments, which consists of an SX-EW copper plant at Kounrad in Kazakhstan and the Copper Bay project in Chile.

