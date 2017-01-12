Celestica, Inc. (CLS) Receives “Hold” Rating from RBC Capital Markets

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at RBC Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price objective on Celestica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) opened at 12.30 on Thursday. Celestica has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business earned $1.55 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post $1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Celestica by 2.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Celestica by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Celestica by 2.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a provider of supply chain solutions in the communications, consumer, diversified, servers and storage end markets. The Company operates in electronics manufacturing services business segment. The Company offers a range of services to its customers, including design and development, engineering services, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics and after-market repair and return services.

