Shares of CDN UTILITIES CLASS'A'COM NON-VTG NPV (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of CDN UTILITIES CLASS'A'COM NON-VTG NPV in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of CDN UTILITIES CLASS'A'COM NON-VTG NPV in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CDN UTILITIES CLASS'A'COM NON-VTG NPV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of CDN UTILITIES CLASS'A'COM NON-VTG NPV in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CDN UTILITIES CLASS'A'COM NON-VTG NPV (CDUAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/cdn-utilities-classacom-non-vtg-npv-cduaf-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages/1149241.html.

Shares of CDN UTILITIES CLASS'A'COM NON-VTG NPV (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) opened at 27.4611 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74. CDN UTILITIES CLASS'A'COM NON-VTG NPV has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 24.3665.

CDN UTILITIES CLASS'A'COM NON-VTG NPV Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for CDN UTILITIES CLASS'A'COM NON-VTG NPV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDN UTILITIES CLASS'A'COM NON-VTG NPV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.