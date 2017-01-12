CBOE Holdings, Inc. (CBOE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in CBOE Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,422,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,065 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CBOE Holdings were worth $92,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBOE Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new position in CBOE Holdings during the second quarter worth $203,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in CBOE Holdings during the third quarter worth $206,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CBOE Holdings by 53.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CBOE Holdings during the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) opened at 73.94 on Thursday. CBOE Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.46.

CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CBOE Holdings had a return on equity of 73.40% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company earned $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. CBOE Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CBOE Holdings, Inc. will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from CBOE Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CBOE Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBOE Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of CBOE Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CBOE Holdings in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of CBOE Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBOE Holdings from $65.00 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBOE Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.56.

In other CBOE Holdings news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $479,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,651.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CBOE Holdings

CBOE Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is operating markets that offer for trading options on various market indexes (index options), on an exclusive basis and futures contracts, as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options, such as options on the stocks of individual corporations (equity options), and options on other exchange-traded products (ETP options), such as exchange-traded funds (ETF options) and exchange-traded notes (ETN options).

