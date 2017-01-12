Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (CBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) opened at 0.662 on Tuesday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.96 million.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,012.25% and a negative return on equity of 71.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post ($1.52) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, formerly Targacept, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company focuses its product development efforts in the fields of hemostasis, including the treatment of hemophilia and surgical bleeding, and inflammation, including prevention of delayed graft function (DGF) in renal transplants and the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD), a condition that can cause visual impairment or blindness.

