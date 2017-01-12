Capital One National Association Lowers Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)

Capital One National Association reduced its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Capital One National Association owned 0.17% of Planet Fitness worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 574,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,014,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) traded up 0.73% during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.63. 672,365 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 0.90. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 million. Planet Fitness had a return on equity of 485.81% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post $0.47 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

In related news, Director Marc Grondahl sold 56,852 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $1,180,816.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $390,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-owned stores and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to its franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic.

