Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Capital One Financial Corporation from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Capital One Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a report on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a report on Sunday, December 4th.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) traded down 1.62% on Thursday, reaching $87.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,144 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average is $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.26. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $91.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. Capital One Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post $7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 4,300 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $323,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,597,316 shares in the company, valued at $195,110,377.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 873,024 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $67,772,853.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,809,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,122,212.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Banced Corp bought a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial Corporation by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 202,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial Corporation by 5.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Capital One Financial Corporation by 117.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Capital One Financial Corporation by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 542,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,437,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

