Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 94,960 Shares of W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 198.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,960 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in W.R. Grace & Co. were worth $10,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in W.R. Grace & Co. by 11.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in W.R. Grace & Co. by 72.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in W.R. Grace & Co. by 10.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in W.R. Grace & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) traded down 0.26% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.34. 15,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77. W.R. Grace & Co. has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.22.

W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.13 million. W.R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 62.32%. W.R. Grace & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W.R. Grace & Co. will post $3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 target price on W.R. Grace & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised W.R. Grace & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $89.00) on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. W.R. Grace & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other W.R. Grace & Co. news, Chairman Alfred E. Festa sold 80,561 shares of W.R. Grace & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total value of $5,499,899.47. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 311,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,289,589.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About W.R. Grace & Co.

W.R. Grace & Co (Grace) is engaged in the production and sale of specialty chemicals and specialty materials. The Company operates in three segments: Grace Catalysts Technologies, Grace Materials Technologies and Grace Construction Products. Its Grace Catalysts Technologies segment produces and sells catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications, including Fluid catalytic cracking catalysts, Hydroprocessing catalysts, and Polyolefin catalysts and catalyst supports.

