Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $9,585,000 Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 685.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,949 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company by 28.7% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,485,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,747,000 after buying an additional 1,892,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company by 720.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,603,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company by 123.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 1,704,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after buying an additional 941,210 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company by 48.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,627,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,417,000 after buying an additional 856,168 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company by 241.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,558,000 after buying an additional 731,500 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) traded down 2.89% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 650,571 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm earned $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post $3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing tires for various applications. It also manufactures and markets rubber-related chemicals for various applications. The Company’s Americas business comprises businesses of North America and Latin America.

