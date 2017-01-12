Capital Drilling Ltd (CAPD) Price Target Raised to GBX 85

Capital Drilling Ltd (LON:CAPD) had its price objective increased by FinnCap from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

Shares of Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) traded up 1.97% on Monday, reaching GBX 59.40. 75,223 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 46.09. Capital Drilling has a 12-month low of GBX 19.15 and a 12-month high of GBX 60.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 80.13 million.

Capital Drilling Company Profile

Capital Drilling Limited is a Singapore-based drilling services contractor company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide drilling services, including exploration, development, grade control and blast hole drilling services to mineral exploration and mining companies located in emerging and developed markets.

