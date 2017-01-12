Capella Education Company (CPLA) Position Lowered by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Capella Education Company (NASDAQ:CPLA) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,097 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.10% of Capella Education Company worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capella Education Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,188,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capella Education Company by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 803,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,613,000 after buying an additional 92,388 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Capella Education Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,022,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,823,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Capella Education Company by 124.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after buying an additional 76,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capella Education Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capella Education Company (NASDAQ:CPLA) traded down 3.83% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,334 shares. Capella Education Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $90.40. The firm has a market cap of $979.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44.

Capella Education Company (NASDAQ:CPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. Capella Education Company had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Capella Education Company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capella Education Company will post $3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Capella Education Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Capella Education Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/capella-education-company-cpla-position-lowered-by-susquehanna-international-group-llp/1150641.html.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Capella Education Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. First Analysis upped their price target on shares of Capella Education Company from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Capella Education Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Capella Education Company from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capella Education Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Capella Education Company Company Profile

Capella Education Company is an online postsecondary education services company. The Company’s academic programs are delivered through its subsidiary, Capella University (the University), which is an online academic institution offering online postsecondary education services primarily to working adults.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capella Education Company (NASDAQ:CPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Capella Education Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capella Education Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.