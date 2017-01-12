Capella Education Company (CPLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capella Education Company (NASDAQ:CPLA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Capella Education Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. First Analysis upped their target price on shares of Capella Education Company from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Capella Education Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Capella Education Company from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capella Education Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLA. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Capella Education Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,022,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,823,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Capella Education Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,008,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,545,000 after buying an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capella Education Company by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,408,000 after buying an additional 41,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capella Education Company by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 803,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,613,000 after buying an additional 92,388 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capella Education Company by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after buying an additional 32,199 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capella Education Company (NASDAQ:CPLA) traded down 3.55% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.70. The stock had a trading volume of 37,852 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.44. Capella Education Company has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $90.40.

Capella Education Company (NASDAQ:CPLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm earned $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. Capella Education Company had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capella Education Company will post $3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Capella Education Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Capella Education Company’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

Capella Education Company is an online postsecondary education services company. The Company’s academic programs are delivered through its subsidiary, Capella University (the University), which is an online academic institution offering online postsecondary education services primarily to working adults.

