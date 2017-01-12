Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Rating Increased to Outperform at CLSA

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by equities researchers at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CP. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) opened at 147.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $157.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.87 and a 200 day moving average of $146.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.06. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business earned $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post $7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.379 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited news, Director Ubavka Rebecca Macdonald sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $560,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter John Edwards sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $2,288,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 139.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,316,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,797,000 after buying an additional 766,796 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 17.3% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 26.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 13,014 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 13.1% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 411,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,729,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP), together with its subsidiaries, operates a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates in rail transportation segment. The Company’s business mix includes bulk commodities, merchandise freight and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,500 miles, serving the principal business centers of Canada from Montreal, Quebec, to Vancouver, British Columbia, and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions.

