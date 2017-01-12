Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Raised to Outperform at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$165.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a C$205.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$206.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) opened at 193.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.46. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $140.02 and a 1-year high of $209.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP), together with its subsidiaries, operates a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates in rail transportation segment. The Company’s business mix includes bulk commodities, merchandise freight and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,500 miles, serving the principal business centers of Canada from Montreal, Quebec, to Vancouver, British Columbia, and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions.

