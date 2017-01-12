Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) opened at 9.8388 on Thursday. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6271 and a beta of 0.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJREF)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/canaccord-genuity-reiterates-hold-rating-for-corus-entertainment-inc-cjref/1149213.html.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.