CENTENNIAL RES (NASDAQ:CDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s previous close.

CDEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CENTENNIAL RES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of CENTENNIAL RES in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wunderlich assumed coverage on CENTENNIAL RES in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

CENTENNIAL RES (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded down 0.65% on Thursday, reaching $18.48. 1,061,961 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.04 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. CENTENNIAL RES has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $20.97.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CENTENNIAL RES (CDEV)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/canaccord-genuity-reiterates-buy-rating-for-centennial-res-cdev/1150256.html.

